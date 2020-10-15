Davante Adams Explains Deleted Tweet Before Monday Night Game

Green Bay Packers star wide receiver Davante Adams has been out since Week 2 with a hamstring injury. Obviously it has to be frustrating to be out, especially after the explosive start to the season he had.

Adams caught 14 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns in the Packers’ season-opening win over the Minnesota Vikings. He was limited to just three catches in the next game, and has been out since. Ahead of the team’s Week 4 Monday night game, he let it get to him a bit.

“Sorry fans and friends I wont be on the field tonight,” Adams tweeted early Monday. “I’ve done everything I need to do and proved Im ready but I guess I don’t know my body as well as others. Good luck out there my boys.”

He later deleted that tweet, which could be read as a shot against the team’s medical staff. Today, he discussed what happened, and admitted that the tweet was sent out of frustration. He said he deleted the message to avoid from being a “distraction.”

Davante Adams made no apologies for his desire to play — and even play hurt. Could this be the week the Packers let him back on the field? It’s trending that way. Story here: https://t.co/hamx1NTIDp — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 15, 2020

“It’s not too much to read into it to say I was frustrated,” Adams said on Wednesday, according to ESPN‘s Rob Demovsky. “Obviously, I’m a competitor. I think everybody knows that. Everybody knows what I’m about and how I play football. I don’t necessarily, obviously, understand what the club’s interest and everything that goes with it.

“But being a competitor, like I said, and me being who I am and how I’m wired, even if I’m not 100 percent, which I said obviously at that point I felt great to play. But even if I’m not 100 percent, I mean, I’ve played few football games feeling 100 percent. So at the end of the day, a lot of that factored into the decision.”

Davante Adams says his hamstring feels good, and it looks like he should be set to play on Sunday. It is great timing, as the Green Bay Packers have a tough test this week, traveling down to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in a duel of two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. With how Aaron Rodgers has been playing, giving him his No. 1 receiver back almost feels unfair.

[ESPN]