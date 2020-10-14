Davante Adams Shares Promising Update On His Hamstring

The Green Bay Packers are 4-0, and topping some NFL power rankings list, despite being without one of their best offensive weapons for much of the early season. Wide receiver Davante Adams is set to play this weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Adams had a monster Week 1 game against the Minnesota Vikings. He caught 14 of his 17 targets from Aaron Rodgers, for 156 yards and two touchdowns in the 43-34 win. That game got the ball rolling for the Packers.

In Week 2, Adams was limited to just three catches for 36 yards. He has been out since though the Packers offense hasn’t really struggled in his absence. Green Bay is averaging 38 points per game this season. Aaron Rodgers looks to be back to his vintage self, despite the fact that the team didn’t really add much around him in the offseason.

The star wide receiver was asked about his status ahead of this weekend’s game. He says he thinks the team gave him enough time to heal up his hamstring, and that he feels good to go against a tough Buccaneers team on Sunday.

Davante Adams on if his hamstring is back to feeling how it felt before the Week 2 injury: "Yep, we back good, man … I feel like we gave it ample time to do its thing." — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 14, 2020

When healthy, there are few, if any, more consistent wide receivers in the NFL. He had three straight seasons of double-digit touchdowns from 2016-18, topped by his career year in 2018, with 111 catches for 1,386 yards and 13 scores.

The Bucs are 3-2 on the year, and are still figuring out a new-look offense with Tom Brady under center. The defense has been solid this year, allowing just 22.4 points per game, good for eighth in the NFL this season. Only two receivers have broken the 100-yard mark against the Tampa Bay defense this year: both D.J. Moore (eight receptions, 120 yards) and Robby Anderson (9/109) in the team’s 31-17 win against the Carolina Panthers.

Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers present the team’s toughest test yet though. The Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.

[Matt Schneidman]