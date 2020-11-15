Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams appears to be battling an injury on Sunday afternoon.

The Packers wide receiver has been arguably the best player at his position in 2020. Adams has been the go-to target for Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Adams, 27, has 53 catches for 675 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

Adams actually made history earlier in today’s Packers game, moving up the franchise’s all-time receptions list. From SB Nation:

As the second quarter wound down, Davante Adams caught his 489th pass which moved him past Don Hutson for fifth all-time in Packers history. He now trails Donald Driver, Sterling Sharpe, Jordy Nelson and James Lofton. Driver leads the group with 743 catches while Lofton is the next up for Adams to catch with 530. It’s a remarkable feat considering Adams is only in his seventh season and wasn’t even a fully featured part of the offense until 2016. The best part is Adams’ assault on the record books doesn’t look like it’s ready to slow down in the slightest.

Adams has since been dealing with a bit of a leg injury, though. He was seen going into the medical tent late in Sunday’s game.

#Packers WR Davante Adams, who seemed to be dragging around one of his legs on the last series, is headed into the blue medical tent. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 15, 2020

Thankfully, the injury doesn’t appear to be a serious one.

Davante Adams — didn’t see anything specific to lead to an injury. Looked like trainers are working on his Right hamstring and calf. Moving around slowly on the sideline. https://t.co/9d4D7kEsoa — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) November 15, 2020

Adams has his helmet back on and is expected to return to the game.

Stay tuned for updates.

UPDATE: Green Bay has released an official injury update for Davante Adams. The star wide receiver is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

#Packers WR Davante Adams (ankle) is questionable to return. #JAXvsGB — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 15, 2020