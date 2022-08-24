Davante Adams Makes His Thoughts On Aaron Rodgers' Presence At OTAs Clear

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 20: Aaron Rodgers #12 and Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers walk off the field together after a game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Lions 35-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently dismissed the idea that his absence at OTAs had an impact on the development of the team's young receivers.

“You know, not really,” Rodgers said. “Training camp is a long experience. There’s plenty of time for conversations, for practice, for a lot of the things that expect them to do in the regular season."

During an interview on The Pivot podcast, former Packers wideout Davante Adams actually commented on Rodgers' presence at OTAs.

Adams revealed that Rodgers has the "Michael Jordan effect" on his teammates. What he means by that is Rodgers brings the best out of others just by being present.

“You would always notice in OTAs . . . there would be times he wasn’t practicing, and you would just notice people start to like, not fall off [by] not practicing hard, but it wasn’t the same as when Aaron is out there,” Adams said, via ProFootballTalk. “Like you don’t even think about it, you know what I’m saying? It’s like somebody doing something versus like with nobody watching-type thing. You’re obviously gonna run a little harder [if] your coach is watching you. So it was kind of that type of effect, and he made me a better player out of that, because the consistency came from that.”

After reading Adams' comments on Rodgers, it seems like the reigning MVP could've really helped the young receivers' development by showing up to OTAs.

Fortunately for Rodgers, he still has time to get his young teammates up to speed. The Packers will kick off their regular season schedule on Sept. 11 against the Minnesota Vikings.