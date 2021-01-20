Davante Adams Makes His Thoughts On Aaron Rodgers Very Clear

It’s been a decade since Aaron Rodgers last led the Green Bay Packers to the Super Bowl. But Pro Bowl wideout Davante Adams is ready to help Rodgers deliver another one.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Adams said he believes Rodgers deserves another crack at the Super Bowl. He believes that winning another Super Bowl is essential for Rodgers being considered in the GOAT conversation.

“I think we all want it as equally for ourselves, which ends up getting Aaron one in the end. But he definitely deserves it,” Adams said. “It’s a tough thing, because you look at Brady, and everybody wants to make that comparison forever. So it’s basically turned into a quarterback stat, a Super Bowl. So if that’s what it’s going to be, then obviously we’re going to put as much as we can in ourselves to help him get there. And ultimately will relieve him of the Super Bowl being the one thing that’s keeping him from being the GOAT. Because in my mind, he’s the GOAT regardless of how many Super Bowls are won. But just for the world, just to shut them up, I guess we can go out there and get one for him.”

Rodgers and kicker Mason Crosby are the only members of the Packers who were a part of the 2010 Super Bowl team. The Packers made the playoffs seven times in the nine years that followed, making the NFC Championship Game three times. But returning to the Super Bowl eluded them.

But the 2020 Green Bay Packers are arguably the best team the Packers have assembled since that 2010 team. They were a top-10 offense and defense in 2020 (a feat shared with the 2010 team).

Rodgers has been an incredible leader for the Packers over the year, turning many of his receivers into stars with his incredible ball skills.

Winning a second Super Bowl won’t quite bring him close to what Tom Brady or Joe Montana have accomplished, but it will definitely improve his case as he finishes his 16th NFL season.

Would winning Super Bowl LV make Aaron Rodgers the GOAT?