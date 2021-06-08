Davante Adams Sends Clear Message About Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers wasn’t alone in skipping Green Bay Packers OTAs. The team’s top five non-rookie wide receivers, including All-Pro Davante Adams, all missed the sessions.

Rodgers remains missing in action for the Packers. The rest of the team has reported to minicamp, including Adams and the rest of the team’s pass catchers. While it is hard to imagine five wide receivers’ previous absences not having to do with Rodgers’ holdout, Adams insisted as much, at least as far as he’s concerned.

Per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Adams plans to be present from here on out, even without his own potential contract extension not yet locked in. He said he took off OTAs because he’s comfortable with “where his game is now,” and that he wanted to spend more time with his daughter before getting ready for the season.

He also still has Aaron Rodgers’ back with his current holdout. Excusing himself after dropping an F-bomb, Adams said he’ll “scream on the mountain top that I got his back.”

“It’s not like I’m saying forget the front office, like I don’t respect what they got going on. I’m just saying I’ll back my guy up,” Davante Adams continued, per Cheesehead TV.

It’s hard to blame him. While the Packers have all been publicly supportive of second-year quarterback Jordan Love, who everyone admits is in a brutal situation, the team has gone to back-to-back NFC Championships. The team is built to win now, and the likelihood of it competing for a Super Bowl, or even a playoff berth, with Aaron Rodgers holding out is extremely low.

We’ll see if the two sides can figure something out ahead of the start of training camp in late July.