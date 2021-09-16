Davante Adams Shares His Latest Message To Aaron Rodgers

Nothing really went right for the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, and it was an especially quiet afternoon for Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers completed just 15-of-28 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns, while Adams registered only 56 yards on five receptions. The Saints’ defense befuddled Green Bay all afternoon as New Orleans rolled up a 38-3 victory.

The Saints made it a point to shut down Adams, throwing some double teams his way. In general, Rodgers seemed to have trouble moving the ball against New Orleans’ two-high safety looks.

This afternoon, Adams admitted that he and Rodgers have spoken about the types of coverage they saw in the opener and said the duo might just need to trust themselves to make plays against those alignments going forward.

#Packers WR Davante Adams said he has talked with Aaron Rodgers about the double teams he's facing and that maybe they need to just push the envelope on those and see what Adams can do. Like Rodgers, he said two-deep coverage is just a fact of life that good offenses must face. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) September 16, 2021

This isn’t the first time a two-deep shell has slowed Rodgers and Adams down. As Doug Farrar points out in this incredibly informative piece over at Touchdown Wire, this issue dates back to last season.

“Per Sports Info Solutions, when presented with single-high coverage in 2020 (Cover-1, Cover-3), Davante Adams caught 81 of 99 targets for 971 yards, 574 air yards, a league-high 13 touchdowns, and a receiver rating of 139.8,” Farrar wrote. “Against any manner of two-safety coverage (Cover-2, 2-Man, Cover-4, Cover-6, Tampa-2), Adams caught 28 of 42 targets for 335 yards, 238 air yards, two touchdowns, and a receiver rating of 86.9. “The two-deep conundrum obviously started with Rodgers. Against single-safety coverage last season, Rodgers completed 205 of 299 yards for 2,496 yards, 1,346 air yards, 29 touchdowns, two interceptions, an Adjusted Net Yards per Attempt of 9.3, and a passer rating of 123.5. “Against two-high coverage, he completed 121 of 188 passes for 1,734 yards, 1,035 air yards, nine touchdowns, four interceptions, an Adjusted Net Yards per Attempt of 8.2, and a passer rating of 101.2.”

The good news for the Packers? Rodgers, Adams and head coach Matt LaFleur know what they need to work on, and can adjust accordingly in the coming weeks.

We think they’ll begin to make progress, starting Monday night against the Detroit Lions.