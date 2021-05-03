Davante Adams Posts Telling Message Amid Aaron Rodgers Drama

There’s a popular saying within the sports world: the grass is always greener on the other side. That may be a realization Davante Adams is starting to gather in the midst of the Aaron Rodgers drama.

The Rodgers-to-Adams connection has been one of the most unstoppable in the NFL these past few years. But it may soon be coming to an end.

No one knows how the Rodgers situation is going to play out, but he seems committed to playing elsewhere than Green Bay in 2021. If such a scenario comes to fruition, it means Adams will be catching passes from a new quarterback this upcoming season.

The elite wideout posted a pretty cryptic message on Twitter Monday afternoon that seems to directly correlate with the ongoing Rodgers rumors.

It doesn’t get more cryptic than this. Take a look.

Gotta appreciate what u got while ya got it! — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) May 3, 2021

Who knows if Davante Adams is even talking about football, but it’s definitely interesting timing.

The initial report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter hasn’t changed: Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay. As much as the Packers’ front office would like to change his mind, it’s a slim chance they get the job done.

The reality is the Packers didn’t do enough to surround Rodgers with elite offensive weapons. Yes, he has Adams. But it takes two or three players of Adams’ caliber to win Super Bowls these days.

Green Bay has done a miserable job with receivers in past NFL Drafts. Despite being an obvious position of need this off-season, the Packers spent their first-round pick on a defensive player in this weekend’s 2021 NFL Draft. It was another failed attempt at trying to keep Rodgers in-town.

Adams may now be starting to realize he’s caught his last pass from Rodgers, but who knows at this point. It’s all speculation right now.