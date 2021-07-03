Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams took to Twitter with a relatively cryptic message.

“Crazy we never know what the future holds,” Adams said on Twitter. It’s unclear what he may have been talking about, but that didn’t stop fans from guessing.

Not long after his cryptic tweet was posted, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the Packers are working on a massive contract for the star wide receiver. Bleacher Report’s B/R Gridiron took that news and posted it to Instagram, which illicit a response from Adams himself.

Adams’ response on Instagram suggested he and the Packers are not, in fact, working on a “massive” contract extension.

In a recent interview with Evan Webeck of Mercury News, Adams was asked about the potential of leaving the Packers in free agency. He was also asked about the possibility of teaming up with former Fresno State teammate Derek Carr.

“I’m a Packer, so I can’t really get too far ahead on that,” Adams said. “When the season ends and if nothing’s figured out, then maybe we’ll have something to talk about.”

Packers fans were already worried about the future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Now it seems like Adams’ future with the team could be up in the air as well.