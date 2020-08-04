Davante Adams Reacts To Packers Drafting QB Jordan Love

Aaron Rodgers wasn’t the only Green Bay player surprised that the Packers took Jordan Love with their first round pick. Wide receiver Davante Adams didn’t see it coming either.

This afternoon, Adams was asked his opinion on how having Love around will impact Rodgers. He doesn’t anticipate it affecting the two-time MVP quarterback that much either way, as Adams expects Rodgers to go about his business as he usually does.

Still, Adams admitted he was taken aback by the selection of Love. Like everyone else, he thought GM Brian Gutekunst was adding another pass catcher to the roster.

“It may have shocked–you know we were all expecting, it’s no secret–we were all expecting to have a receiver drafted, but that wasn’t the case,” Adams explained.

.@packers WR Davante Adams was asked how he thinks QB Aaron Rodgers will handle the Pack drafting Jordan Love (26th) & the affect it’ll have on him. (Rodgers was voted 16th overall in the NFLs Top 100). “…it’s no secret, we were all expecting to have a receiver drafted…”🗣 pic.twitter.com/TLWsEcK4lf — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) August 4, 2020

Now, we trust Adams knows his QB well, but at the same time, we wouldn’t be so sure that Rodgers isn’t using the Love pick as extra motivation for this season. He spoke candidly last week about his immediate reaction to the move.

“So when they traded up, I definitely perked up a little bit,” Rodgers told NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt recently. “And then I got a text–because everything’s so delayed–from my agent, marketing agent who I love, and he just texted ‘quarterback.’ I was like, ‘Oh, wow. Ok.'”

“I love scotch but I’ve been drinking some sipping tequila as well. Once I got that text, I went to the pantry, I poured myself about four fingers and I knew it was going to be one of those nights were people were going to start calling.”

While many think that Love’s presence signifies Rodgers’ time in Green Bay is almost up, Rodgers himself said he’s focused on just the immediate future.

“I savor every moment, every season,” Rodgers said, via Pro Football Talk. “I don’t know what the future holds. I know I can control this year and my play and my approach and my attitude.”