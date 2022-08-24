Davante Adams Reveals His Pick For NFL's Best Quarterback

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after a catch during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Davante Adams may have left Green Bay, but he still has love for his former quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Adams sat down with "The Pivot" podcast this week for a wide-ranging interview. Among the topics covered were who he feels is the top signal caller in the NFL.

Adams did not hesitate to name Rodgers, who he played with for eight seasons with the Packers.

"He's the best quarterback, in my opinion, to play this game," Adams said, via CBS Sports. "He had the Michael Jordan effect. ... (He's) gonna make you play better ... just by being on the field."

Adams also said there were times when Rodgers was absent from practice and you could noticeably see some members of the team "fall off" in terms of performance.

"It’s like somebody doing something versus like with nobody watching-type thing," Adams explained. "You’re obviously gonna run a little harder [if] your coach is watching you. So it was kind of that type of effect, and he made me a better player out of that, because the consistency came from that.”

Raiders fans shouldn't be worried about all the praise Rodgers had for his old QB though. The five-time Pro Bowler called Derek Carr "extremely underrated" and indicated he was excited to team up with his old Fresno State running mate once again.

"I ain't come here just to be cute and hang out with Derek," Adams said. "I wanna get that trophy at the end of the year."