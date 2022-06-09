Davante Adams Reveals How Aaron Rodgers Reacted To His Decision To Leave Packers

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 20: Aaron Rodgers #12 and Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers walk off the field together after a game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Lions 35-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

One of the biggest surprises this offseason was the Packers trading All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders. Most football fans thought he'd stay in Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers.

During this Thursday's media session, Adams opened up about his departure from the Raiders and what factored into his decision.

Adams revealed that quarterback stability was very important to him. He knows just how lethal Rodgers is under center, but there's no guarantee the reigning MVP will keep playing for years to come.

Rodgers was aware of Adams' plans for this offseason. Though he'd prefer to be teammates with Adams, he understands why he felt the need to make this move.

"Oh, yeah. We've talked multiple times," Adams told reporters. "We talked throughout the whole process too, and he was aware of where I stood, and I was aware of where he stood. We had talks just like what he said the other day. He mentioned we had talks about his future and what he thinks his duration in Green Bay or just football in general would look like, and that played into my decision as well because where I am in my career — and this isn’t a shot at anybody, any other quarterbacks, in Green Bay, I love Jordan Love especially, he’s a great guy - but I’ve got aspirations of doing really, really big things and being remembered, and it just wasn't really a point in my career that I was willing to sacrifice Aaron not being there after a year or two.

"So my decision was to be here [Las Vegas], and he respected that, he understood that it has a lot to do with where I want to raise my kids, family, being closer to home. ... We've had a lot of good talks, man. He understands where I'm coming from, I understood where he was coming from, so we kind of just left it at that."

The Packers will be tasked with replacing Adams this fall.

As for the Raiders, they'll reap the benefits of having Adams on their roster.