Davante Adams Reveals His Mindset With Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams will be ready to rock for Week 1 of the NFL season regardless of who’s under center. That being said, he obviously has a preference when it comes to choosing his quarterback.

This past season, Adams had 115 receptions for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns. He formed an unstoppable duo with Aaron Rodgers, as they picked apart opposing secondaries all the way to the NFC Championship Game.

Unfortunately for Adams, there’s a chance that his star quarterback won’t be on the Packers this year. For the past two weeks, Rodgers’ name has been mentioned in countless trade rumors.

During an appearance on ‘The Peter King Podcast,’ with Peter King of NBC Sports, Adams shared his thoughts on this entire dilemma involving Rodgers.

Adams wasn’t afraid to admit that he’s “hoping and praying” that Rodgers will be his quarterback this year.

“When it doesn’t work out exactly how you want, you have issues like this,” Adams told King. “But we’re just being positive, I’m just sticking to my training, doing what I have to do to put myself in a position to be ready — whoever my quarterback is come the season. Hope and praying that it’s still Aaron, just so continue what we’ve had going this whole time, but just gonna continue working to see how this plays out.”

King then asked Adams if he has a gut feeling about whether or not Rodgers will return to Green Bay.

“I don’t [have a feeling], man. Just trying to be positive and keep my mind off it. I don’t even want to bring anything else into this universe. Just trying to think good thoughts and kind of downplay it in my head and just hope that at some point it just goes back to normal and we show up to camp and everybody’s ready to rock.”

If Rodgers doesn’t return to the Packers this year, the offense will most likely be led by Jordan Love. There would be a lot of pressure on the Utah State product in that scenario, but at least he’d have Adams by his side to help him out.