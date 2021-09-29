Davante Adams Says There’s Only 1 Way To Stop Him

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams has looked unstoppable so far this season, but he claims there’s actually one way opposing teams can slow him down.

Adams, who was on the wrong end of a huge hit during this past Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, admit that teams could try to physically take him out of a game. However, that plan doesn’t always work. That means there’s only one more option on the table, but the All-Pro wideout won’t reveal how defenses can have success against him.

“There’s two [ways],” Adams told reporters when talking about ways to stop him. “They [the 49ers] tried one in the game, but I resurrected. There’s one left.”

Unless that “other way” is just hope Aaron Rodgers makes a bad throw, we’re not sure what Adam’s secret is.

Through three games this season, Adams has 25 receptions for 309 yards and a touchdown. He’s on pace to have yet another incredible season for the Packers.

In 2020, Adams had 115 catches for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns. Green Bay’s passing attack ran exclusively through him for large portions of the season.

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers will try to slow down Adams at Lambeau Field. It’ll be interesting to see if they can come up with a creative plan to limit Adams’ impact.