Davante Adams Shares Honest Admission About His Injury

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is one of the most dominant receivers in the game – when healthy.

He started the 2020 season with a Herculean effort against the Minnesota Vikings. He racked up 14 receptions for 156 yards and two touchdowns to prove he’s one of the best in the game.

Unfortunately, he suffered an injury during the second game of the season. That cost him nearly a full month of action before he returned on October 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After dominating since his return, Adams received some tough news. The star wide receiver said he suffered an ankle injury during the team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“It’s definitely not a 9-1-1, but it’s something we had to pay attention to for sure,” the wide receiver said.

Davante Adams on his ankle injury: "It's definitely not a 9-1-1, but it's something we had to pay attention to for sure." — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 18, 2020

Despite the injury, it sounds like the Packers will have their star receiver available on Sunday. When asked if he would be on the field this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts, Adams said “that’s the idea.”

Adams has at least 150 receiving yards in three games this season. Over the past four games, the star wide receiver has racked up seven receiving touchdowns.

He and quarterback Aaron Rodgers have become one of the most feared QB-WR duos in the league. They’ll be back at it again this weekend.

Green Bay travels to Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon in a battle of playoff-caliber teams.