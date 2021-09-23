The Spun

Davante Adams Reveals He Studied Another Star Quarterback

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 01: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers runs for yards during a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on November 01, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Vikings defeated the Packers 28-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

You wouldn’t think a superstar wide receiver like Davante Adams would look at a quarterback for tips on making defenders miss. Of course, Lamar Jackson is no average quarterback.

The two NFL stars played in back-to-back primetime games in Week 2. Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens got a big chip off their shoulder, beating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time in Jackson’s career as starter. He threw for 239 yards and a touchdown, and added 107 yards and two scores on the ground.

Adams, the NFL’s best wide receiver last season, had a pretty muted Week 1 performance as the Green Bay Packers were stomped by the New Orleans Saints, catching five passes for 56 yards. Against the Lions on Monday night, he was much more of a force, catching eight of nine targets for 121 yards, 35 of which came after the catch.

The Packers star had his eye on the Sunday Night Football game, in which Jackson led an impressive Ravens comeback. After the Packers’ win, he admitted that he was a ton of Jackson highlights to try and pick up some things that he could incorporate after the catch.

“I think I led the league or was second in YAC last year, so that was something I wanted to continue to improve upon,” Adams said, via ProFootballTalk. “I watched probably 25 minutes worth of Lamar Jackson highlights before the game.

“That’s not a joke, either. I’m being dead serious. I really did.”

Lamar Jackson is usually the fastest player on the field, and is unbelievably dangerous in space. Other NFL players, including Davante Adams, would be wise to try and emulate him… of course, that’s easier said than done.

“If he can do that I should be able to do half of what he’s doing out there as far as making people miss,” Adams added.

Adams had 597 yards after the catch last season, second most in the NFL, behind only Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who obviously has an advantage in that category as a receiver out of the backfield.

