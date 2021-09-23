Davante Adams Reveals He Studied Another Star Quarterback

You wouldn’t think a superstar wide receiver like Davante Adams would look at a quarterback for tips on making defenders miss. Of course, Lamar Jackson is no average quarterback.

The two NFL stars played in back-to-back primetime games in Week 2. Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens got a big chip off their shoulder, beating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time in Jackson’s career as starter. He threw for 239 yards and a touchdown, and added 107 yards and two scores on the ground.

Adams, the NFL’s best wide receiver last season, had a pretty muted Week 1 performance as the Green Bay Packers were stomped by the New Orleans Saints, catching five passes for 56 yards. Against the Lions on Monday night, he was much more of a force, catching eight of nine targets for 121 yards, 35 of which came after the catch.

The Packers star had his eye on the Sunday Night Football game, in which Jackson led an impressive Ravens comeback. After the Packers’ win, he admitted that he was a ton of Jackson highlights to try and pick up some things that he could incorporate after the catch.

Davante Adams, asked about this move, chuckled and said he watched 25 minutes of Lamar Jackson highlights from Sunday night vs. the Chiefs before Packers-Lions on Monday night. “I’m not joking,” he then said. https://t.co/rTwiOWskuM — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 22, 2021

“I think I led the league or was second in YAC last year, so that was something I wanted to continue to improve upon,” Adams said, via ProFootballTalk. “I watched probably 25 minutes worth of Lamar Jackson highlights before the game.

“That’s not a joke, either. I’m being dead serious. I really did.”

Lamar Jackson is usually the fastest player on the field, and is unbelievably dangerous in space. Other NFL players, including Davante Adams, would be wise to try and emulate him… of course, that’s easier said than done.

“If he can do that I should be able to do half of what he’s doing out there as far as making people miss,” Adams added.

Adams had 597 yards after the catch last season, second most in the NFL, behind only Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who obviously has an advantage in that category as a receiver out of the backfield.

[ProFootballTalk]