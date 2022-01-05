Davante Adams Won’t Answer Question About Franchise Tag

Among the offseason personnel questions facing the Green Bay Packers in 2022, is what to do with star wide receiver Davante Adams. With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, and no extension in place, one of the team’s options would be to place the 29-year-old on the franchise tag.

Unsurprisingly, it doesn’t sound like Adams is a big fan of taking that path.

In a media session on Wednesday, with the Packers final regular season game just a few days away, Adams was asked how he would feel if he was franchise tagged. The five-time Pro Bowler didn’t respond directly, but revealed quite a bit through his non-answer.

“I’m not sure how to answer that safely, so we’ll just cross that bridge when we get there. I like to be professional on here,” Adams said, via The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman.

Adams has shown time and time again that he’s deserving of a massive extension. Thus far In 2021, he’s had one of his best seasons yet, posting 117 receptions, 1,498 yards and 11 touchdowns in 15 games.

However, the Packers are likely hesitant to hand Adams a lengthy and expensive contract when so much remains unknown about the organization’s future. The biggest question that Green Bay’s front office needs to answer is whether or not Aaron Rodgers is returning in 2022.

Rodgers and Adams have formed one of the league’s most fearsome quarterback-receiver duos over the last couple of seasons. The Packers would obviously like to have both players back on the roster in 2022, but would surely want to lock down the reigning MVP first.

In waiting for an answer from Rodgers, Green Bay will risk increasing tension with Adams. If the organization isn’t careful, the five-time Pro Bowler could start to look around the league for other options.

Before the Packers begin their offseason negotiations, the star wide receiver will look to help the NFC North franchise to a Super Bowl this February. But once Green Bay’s postseason run is over, Adams will surely be at the table, negotiating for a hefty extension.