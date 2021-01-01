Mike McCarthy Reacts To David Bakhtiari Injury News

2020 dealt one last blow to the Green Bay Packers on New Year’s Eve. The team lost superstar offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, one of the NFL’s best players, to a torn ACL suffered during practice.

The news is a huge blow to one of the NFL’s top Super Bowl contenders. The Packers have a strong, deep offensive line, but any team would struggle to replace a guy like Bakhtiari, who has been one of the best offensive tackles in the league since winning the job as a rookie in 2013.

Mike McCarthy was the coach of the Packers during Bakhtiari’s first six seasons, during which he emerged as an All-Pro-level talent. The Dallas Cowboys head coach was asked about yesterday’s devastating news, and only had good things to say about his former player.

“Not only he is a great player and great teammate, he’s just a class act from the day he arrived, his first start against Aldon Smith and San Francisco,” McCarthy said, per Jori Epstein of USA Today. “He’s one of a kind. Good man.”

The Packers are 12-3 on the season, and face the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. The team is looking to lock up the top seed in the NFC, and the ever-important first-round bye which only goes to that top slot this year.

That would also put the path to the Super Bowl through Lambeau Field. While that hasn’t had quite the same air of invulnerability in recent years when the Green Bay Packers have hosted playoff games, last weekend’s snowy game against the Tennessee Titans, a likely playoff team and one that seemed designed to exploit the Packers’ defense, shows just how significant an advantage it can be for Green Bay. The Packers wound up playing the bully in that one, largely shutting down Derrick Henry on defense, and putting up incredible offensive numbers in the 40-14 win.

Reaching the Super Bowl without David Bakhtiari manning the left tackle spot and protecting Aaron Rodgers’ blindside will be extremely difficult now.

