Report: Packers Star OT David Bakhtiari Tore ACL At Practice

Just days before playing to try and lock up the top seed in the NFC playoffs, the Green Bay Packers lost one of their best players to a season-ending injury during practice. David Bakhtiari, one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, will miss the team’s run at the Super Bowl.

Bakhtiari, a fourth-round pick in 2013, quickly became a key component of the team’s offense. He made the Pro Bowl in 2016, 2019, and 2020, and was a first-team All-Pro in 2018, and a second-teamer in 2016, 2017, and 2019.

This year, Green Bay made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in football history, signing him to a four-year, $103.5 million deal. The timing of that contract may make this hurt even worse, as it is unclear whether he’ll be back in time to start the 2021 season.

The Packers are 12-3, and will shoot for a second-straight 13-win season, and have emerged as a favorite to win the NFC this season. He missed some time earlier this year and the Packers offensive line held up okay, but there’s no way to sugar coat this: it is an absolutely devastating loss for one of the NFL’s best teams.

Source: #Packers standout LT David Bakhtiari suffered a season-ending knee injury today in practice. The belief is that he tore his ACL. Just crushing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2020

David Bakhtiari being out for the season is soul crushing for the Packers. They just leave him on an island and let everyone else get help. Now they will have to find ways to help the LT as well. Completely changes their offense, plus Rodgers making those plays late will be tough — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 1, 2021

With David Bakhtiari out, the Packers will likely shift Elgton Jenkins over from guard to left tackle, and move Lucas Patrick, a fourth-year guard out of Duke, into the starting lineup.

That group may still be a very good one, but dealing with some of the NFL’s elite pass rushes in the playoffs will be an exceptionally tall order moving forward.

The Packers' best option is putting Elgton Jenkins at left tackle now. Rick Wagner at right tackle, Billy Turner at right guard, Corey Linsley at center and Lucas Patrick at left guard. Green Bay's O-line didn't falter when Bakhtiari missed three games this season, but still… — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 1, 2021

Aaron Rodgers is having an MVP season at quarterback, Aaron Jones remains a dangerous running back, and Davante Adams has established himself as the best wide receiver in football this year. With the defense picking it up in recent weeks, the Green Bay Packers are still very dangerous. This definitely lowers their ceiling quite a bit though.

The Packers travel to face the Chicago Bears, a Wild Card hopeful and hated rival out of the NFC North, on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET.

