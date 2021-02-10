More Details Emerging From Aaron Rodgers’ Surprise Engagement

Aaron Rodgers surprised the NFL world during his acceptance speech for the MVP award, announcing that he’s engaged.

“It’s an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year, filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing memorable moments,” Rodgers said. “180 straight days of having my nose hairs scraped. Playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career.”

Rodgers hasn’t provided much more context on his engagement, but E! News has reported that he’s with actress Shailene Woodley. Clearly things between them got to the point where they decided it was time to take the next step.

What makes this engagement news so shocking is the fact that it all happened so quickly. In fact, People.com is reporting that those close to Rodgers are stunned by the timeline.

“It was a surprise that they got so close so quickly,” an anonymous source told People.com. “I mean, it really felt like one day he was with Danica Patrick, and then suddenly he was with Shailene. It happened super fast.”

People.com is also reporting that those close to Rodgers thought his relationship with Woodley at first was just a casual one.

The past few months have been quite exciting for Rodgers. Not only did he play some of the best football of his career, he seems to be genuinely happy off the field.