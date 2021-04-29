Details Emerge From Packers’ Situation With Aaron Rodgers

While most of the NFL placed the focus of the weekend on the upcoming draft, ESPN insider Adam Schefter dropped a stunning report on Thursday. Apparently, per sources with the organization, Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay.

After another premature postseason exit last season, the 2020 MVP has reportedly reached the end of the line with the team that drafted him, despite the Packers efforts to appease him. According to Schefter, team president Mark Murphy, General Manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur all flew out on separate trips to meet with Rodgers this offseason. The organization also offered the 37-year-old quarterback a contract extension, but nothing has smoothed things over.

Although Rodgers might be ready to leave Green Bay, the Packers don’t seem ready to let go of their franchise player just yet. Schefter reported that Gutekunst doubled down that the organization is committed to the three-time MVP, in 2021 and beyond.

“As we’ve stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond,” Gutekunst told the ESPN NFL insider. “Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team.”

Schefter’s Thursday afternoon bombshell comes just a few hours after the San Fransisco 49ers inquired about Rodgers’ availability, according to multiple reports this morning. The Packers claimed that there was a zero percent chance that they would move the 37-year-old.

Green Bay certainly has a fair argument for wanting to hold onto Rodgers. Last season, he completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns and five interceptions, making for one of the best years of his career, which ended with another MVP award. The Packers believe that a few upgrades this offseason will have them back in the hunt for a Super Bowl next season.

However, without Rodgers, that sounds like a difficult proposition.

