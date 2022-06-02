Dianna Russini Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Telling Admission

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 11: ESPN commenator Dianna Russini at BODY at ESPYS at Avalon on July 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN)

Following his victory in Capital One's The Match on Wednesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made some interesting remarks about his future in the NFL.

"Tommy [Tom Brady] obviously set the bar so high with playing for so many years, but I can definitely see the end coming," Rodgers said.

During an appearance on ESPN's Keyshawn, JWill & Max, Dianna Russini responded to Rodgers' comments.

"Congratulations, Aaron Rodgers. You now get the headlines again," Russini said. "Because guess what we're talking about to start off this football segment? Aaron Rodgers, again."

As for Rodgers' future with the Packers, Russini isn't so sure the reigning MVP will have an easy time walking away from the NFL.

"I truly believe he loves the game, and I do think it's going to be really hard for Aaron Rodgers to walk away from the game with one Super Bowl. ... I don't think he wants his legacy to be one of the greatest quarterbacks to every play the game and only win once."

If the Packers manage to win another Lombardi Trophy fairly soon, Rodgers could very well ride off into the sunset with no problem.

The real question is whether Rodgers can withstand another heartbreaking loss in the postseason. If not, he might actually feel inclined to hang up his cleats.