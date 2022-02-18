Dolphins Reportedly Sign Former Packers FB

The Miami Dolphins have added to their fullback room for next season.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins have signed former Packers’ fullback John Lovett to a one-year deal.

Lovett suffered a torn ACL halfway through the 2020 season which was likely part of the reason why he wasn’t with a team this year.

Before this season though, he appeared in eight games for the Packers in 2020. He was mainly on special teams but did catch three passes for six yards.

He also was with the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2019 season but didn’t put up many numbers either.

Signing with the Dolphins makes sense for Lovett since he could be used more than he would on other teams. Mike McDaniel was the former offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers and used Kyle Juszcyzk quite often.

If Lovett can impress during OTA’s, minicamp, and then training camp, there’s a chance he could get quite a few snaps this season.