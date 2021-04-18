Donald Driver Asked To Pick Between Aaron Rodgers, Brett Favre

Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers?

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver caught passes from both quarterbacks during his time with the franchise. Driver, 46, played for Green Bay from 1999-2012. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and a part of the Packers’ Super Bowl XLV team.

This week, Driver was asked by Fox News to pick between Favre and Rodgers. He had an honest response.

“If I had to choose… I’m going to be honest with myself,” Driver explained. “I’m going to choose the man that I know built the grounds at Lambeau Field. I’m going to have to go with Bart Starr. I’m going to have to choose the man that played in different climates and different conditions when they didn’t have heaters on the sidelines. I would go to war with Bart Starr any single day.”

Driver admitted that he couldn’t pick between Rodgers and Favre since he played with both quarterbacks.

“It’s so hard to pick one guy because I had a relationship with both of them. I wouldn’t choose one guy over the other,” he said.

While that response is kind of taking the easy way out, it’s tough to argue with a Bart Starr pick.