Donald Trump Golfed With An NFL Legend Today

President Donald Trump spent the better portion of Saturday afternoon golfing with an NFL legend: former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre.

The U.S. president hit the links at his own course – the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey – on Saturday. Trump’s course will play host to the PGA Championship in 2022. The U.S. president made the most of his course in the Garden State this weekend.

Trump paired up with Favre, who last played in the NFL in 2010, on Saturday. Mr. President and the Hall of Fame quarterback didn’t just spend the day hitting the links, though. The two also reportedly engaged in important conversations about sports and the role they have in reopening the economy and unifying the nation in the midst of a pandemic.

“Today President Trump played golf with legendary Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre,” said Brian Morgenstern, White House Deputy Press Secretary, via Milwaukee, Wisconsin news-based TMJ4 News. “They discussed the importance of sports as a critical unifying and uplifting part of the safe reopening of America.”

It’s unclear what the context of Donald Trump and Brett Favre’s conversations revolved around outside of the role of sports at this time. But one might assume Colin Kaepernick could’ve been a topic.

Favre publicly praised Kaepernick this year for the former NFL quarterback’s silent kneeling protest. Trump, of course, has long opposed Kaepernick’s protest and similar protests that have gone on throughout the sports community.

This year, in particular, will likely feature the highest count of protests within professional sports leagues in the midst of ongoing Black Lives Matter protests across the country.

