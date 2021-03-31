Emmanuel Acho Has Harsh Message For Packers About Aaron Rodgers

At age 37, Aaron Rodgers is likely entering the final stage of his career, leaving him only a few chances left to secure another Super Bowl ring.

With Rodgers at the helm, the Green Bay Packers won it all in 2010 and have come close multiple times recently. They’ve been to the NFC Championship Game four times in the last seven seasons, but have lost each trip.

In the eyes of FOX Sports’ Emmanuel Acho, those failures lie more with the organization than they do with Rodgers. On “Speak for Yourself” today, Acho made his case for why Rodgers’ career has been wasted more than any other athlete.

His arguments centered around the Packers only surrounding him with a top-five defense once (the year they won the Super Bowl) and refusing to spend early-round draft capital on wide receivers.

I’m not convinced any athletes career has been wasted more than Aaron Rodgers. 👇🏾👇🏾 https://t.co/bYeVycnT2E — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) March 31, 2021

These are all points we’ve heard made before. Whoever is most at fault, there’s no doubt it is frustrating for Packers fans to look at how consistent they’ve been during Rodgers’ tenure, only to win it all one time so far.

All it takes is one more ring to change perception though, and a second Super Bowl would go a long way for both Rodgers and Green Bay as a team.