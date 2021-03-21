Erin Andrews Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Surprise Engagement

Aaron Rodgers shocked the NFL world when he announced his surprise engagement to actress Shailene Woodley during his MVP acceptance speech.

The Green Bay Packers star quarterback had been dating Danica Patrick, but the couple broke up at some point in 2020. It was unclear that Rodgers had moved on to Woodley and that things had gotten serious.

“It’s an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year, filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hairs scraped. Playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career,” Rodgers said during his acceptance speech.

How surprised was Erin Andrews with the engagement news?

The FOX NFL reporter shared her reaction to the news this week.

“He kept that undercover, wow,” Andrews admitted on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“There was kind of rumors, I think, that they were dating, but yeah, I had no idea, and then he unveiled it at his MVP speech, so, surprised everybody, really kept that quiet.”

Woodley, meanwhile, admitted that the couple liked to keep things private.

“For us it’s not new news, so it’s kind of funny everybody right now is freaking out over it,” Woodley told Jimmy Fallon. “We’re like, ‘Yeah we’ve been engaged for a while.’”