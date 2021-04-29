Erin Andrews Reacts To Bombshell Aaron Rodgers News

Could we see an Aaron Rodgers trade go down in the near future? That’s what every NFL fan wants to know right now.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the three-time MVP is reportedly unhappy with his current situation in Green Bay.

“Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team,” Schefter reported earlier this afternoon.

Schefter added that Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, head coach Matt LaFleur and CEO Mark Murphy have flown out to meet Rodgers on multiple occasions. However, they haven’t been able to get him to change his stance.

The news of Rodgers potentially wanting out has led to a handful of great reactions on social media. In fact, FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews couldn’t help but chime in.

“Cue the Jeopardy theme music,” Andrews tweeted. “What is happening?

Cue the Jeopardy theme music. What is happening? — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) April 29, 2021

This is obviously a nod to Rodgers’ stint as the guest host of Jeopardy! earlier this year.

Rodgers was so impressive as the guest host that NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that he’ll be considered for the full-time role when auditions are up. This is the least of NFL fans’ concerns right now, but it would be a wild turn of events for the Packers quarterback.