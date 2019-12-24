ESPN’s 2nd Half Prediction For Packers-Vikings

Tonight’s showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings has featured plenty of fight but a shocking lack of execution.

Offensively, it has been a slog for both teams. The Packers have turned the ball over three times, but Minnesota has managed only 10 points, though they still lead 10-9 at intermission.

In fact, the Vikings only have 26 passing yards (though their lone touchdown came through the air) and two first downs. Still, they’ve managed to stay ahead after 30 minutes.

ESPN has revealed its second half prediction for Packers-Vikings. The computer still likes Minnesota’s chances.

Currently, the Vikings have a 66.7 percent chance of winning, according to ESPN’s win probability.

You can watch the second half of Packers-Vikings on ESPN.

Green Bay needs a victory to wrap up its first NFC North title since 2016.