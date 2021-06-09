ESPN Analyst ‘Alarmed’ By What He’s Hearing About Jordan Love

The pressure is on Jordan Love to look sharp during minicamp for the Green Bay Packers this offseason since Aaron Rodgers is currently holding out. Earlier this week, the former first-round pick struggled to lead Matt LaFleur’s offense.

Packers reporter Matt Schneidman detailed Love’s struggles on Tuesday, saying “The arm strength is there, but he missed a handful of makeable throws.”

That report from Schneidman didn’t sit well with ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, who said that he’s alarmed by what he’s hearing about Love’s progression in Green Bay.

“As of right now, it doesn’t look like a very good pick,” Orlovsky said on ESPN’s Get Up. “Jordan Love is the first first-round quarterback since 2005 to not start a game. Now we’re in OTAs and we’re hearing that the accuracy issues are still showing up.”

.@danorlovsky7 is alarmed by what he's hearing about Jordan Love's progression. "As of right now, it doesn't look like a very good pick! … We're hearing that the accuracy issues are still showing up." pic.twitter.com/1l7T7yogk9 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 9, 2021

Fortunately for Packers fans, Love bounced back on Wednesday with a solid showing during practice.

After showcasing his arm talent at practice on Wednesday, Love told reporters that he’s preparing himself to be ready for Week 1 of the 2021 season.

“I’m going to take it day by day, but yeah, that’s what I’m here for,” Love said. “I was drafted here to play quarterback so I’ll definitely be ready to play Week 1.”

If Love ends up being named the starter for the 2021 season, he’ll make his debut against the New Orleans Saints.