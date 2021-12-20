ESPN Analyst Has Bold Statement On Aaron Rodgers’ Play

With just three games left in the regular season, the Green Bay Packers find themselves alone atop the NFC standings, due largely to the remarkable play of Aaron Rodgers.

Despite the turmoil of the offseason and the public scandal regarding his vaccination status, the reigning MVP has been a steadying presence on the field. The Packers are 11-3 overall and have lost just twice with Rodgers under center, putting him right back in the MVP conversation once again.

For ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, it’s difficult to find a time in Rodgers’ career where he’s played better football.

“We talked about Aaron Rodgers. He’s playing football at quarterback better than anyone in the NFL this year. I think it’s the best we’ve ever seen him play,” Orlovsky said on First Take Monday.

.@danorlovsky7 is taking the Green Bay Packers as the favorites to win the Super Bowl. "I think it's the best we've EVER seen [Aaron Rodgers] play!"

Orlovsky is bullish on the Packers and thinks that the NFC North organization is the favorite to win Super Bowl LVI. Fresh off of a close win over the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay has set itself up to earn home-field advantage in the playoffs, which should help in the talented conference.

Rodgers was sharp once again in Week 15, completing 23 of his 31 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns. That performance brought his totals for the season up to 3,487 yards, 30 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

Rodgers needs just a little over 800 yards to match his total from last season’s MVP campaign, but is still 18 scores shy of his touchdown mark. He’ll be hard-pressed to reach that amount again in 2021, but he should still be in the mix for the award once again at season’s end.

The Packers have a favorable schedule in the final three weeks and will take on the Browns, the Vikings and the Lions to close things out. Rodgers should have a chance to thrive in each of those matchups which could result in him lifting his fourth MVP trophy when all is said and done.