ESPN Analyst Has Blunt Message For Aaron Rodgers

Earlier this week, the NFL world learned that Aaron Rodgers won’t be playing for the Green Bay Packers this weekend.

Rodgers, who is unvaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he’ll be forced to miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs and potentially next week’s game against the Seattle Seahawks as well.

On Friday morning, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark had a harsh message for Rodgers following his decision to remain unvaccinated and skirt COVID-19 protocols.

“Is anybody surprised that Aaron Rodgers acted entitled?” Clark said on the show this morning. He then brought up Rodgers’ offseason antics where he reportedly refused to play for the Packers until his demands were met.

“This is a continuation of who he’s always been!” Clark continued.

Unvaccinated players are supposed to wear a mask when talking to the media, which Aaron Rodgers hasn’t done all season. Apart from that, though, it’s unclear if Rodgers violated any rules.

Earlier this week, NFL insider Jay Glazer suggested Rodgers could receive a fine, but won’t be suspended.

“If there were [violations], you’re looking at fines. They do not suspend players,” Glazer said. “Aaron Rodgers will not be suspended for this. Whether they fine the player, whether they fine the team, that’s what they’re looking at right now.”

With Rodgers out, Jordan Love will get the start this weekend against the Chiefs.