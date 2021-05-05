Just last week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped a bombshell that rocked the NFL world during his time on NFL Live, announcing that Aaron Rodgers no longer wants to play in Green Bay.

Since the Schefter report emerged, rumors of a potential divorce have only grown louder. Just a few days ago, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky said there is a “less than 5% chance” Rodgers suits up for the Packers in 2021.

With rumors of a potential trade looming, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell looked at the most likely trade scenarios. He listed the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins and Washington Football Team among the possible suitors.

However, he thinks the Denver Broncos have the most to offer. Barnwell suggested the Broncos could give up 2021 first-round pick Pat Surtain II, wide receiver Tim Patrick, quarterback Drew Lock and two first-round picks for Rodgers and Packers 2021 first-round pick Eric Stokes.

Here are the trade scenarios from Barnwell.

Where could Aaron Rodgers end up playing next season? 🤔@billbarnwell runs through the likeliest trade scenarios here (ESPN+): https://t.co/CmKd1JCh6V pic.twitter.com/bLRGjfGzCU — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 4, 2021

Barnwell’s suggestion that the Broncos are the frontrunner jives with what other reports have stated.

Over the weekend, ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler named three possible landing spots for the reigning NFL MVP. He highlighted the Denver Broncos, who have been brought up several times since the trade rumors started.

Rodgers reportedly listed the Broncos among three teams he would be interested in playing for as well.

Will Rodgers play for the Packers when the 2021 season kicks off?