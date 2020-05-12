3 NFL QBs Are “Losers” Of The Offseason, Per ESPN Analyst

The NFL’s offseason isn’t completely over yet, as there are still some notable free agents who are unsigned, but it’s mostly wrapped up.

NFL free agency began in early March and saw several notable moves made, including Tom Brady to Tampa Bay, Melvin Gordon to Denver and Teddy Bridgewater to Carolina, among others.

The NFL Draft then took place in late April and did not disappoint in terms of excitement. The Cowboys getting Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb at No. 17 and the Green Bay Packers taking quarterback Jordan Love stood out.

ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell has named his “winners” and “losers” of the offseason so far. Three current starting quarterbacks are in the “losers” category.

Unsurprisingly, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is one of them.

“While I wrote about why the Jordan Love decision might not be as bad as it seems for the Packers, it’s fair to say that Rodgers’ position can’t feel as good as it did a few months ago,” Barnwell writes.

Rodgers is clearly the Packers’ starting quarterback in 2020 – and maybe 2021, too – but after that, he could be looking – or forced – to play elsewhere.

Two other quarterbacks in the “losers” category are Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins and Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky.

“(The Bears) have spent years trying to surround Trubisky with talent to confirm their belief that he was a franchise quarterback in the making. Now he has to overcome their skepticism and the odds,” Barnwell wrote.

