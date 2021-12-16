ESPN Analyst Predicts Aaron Rodgers’ Future With Packers

This past summer there were all kinds of reports indicating that Aaron Rodgers was on the outs with the Green Bay Packers. With the team on the verge of another NFC North title, many of those reports have been forgotten.

But ESPN NFL analyst Bart Scott believes the success of this year won’t save the relationship. On Thursday’s edition of Get Up, Scott predicted that Rodgers will leave after this season. He believes that Rodgers let Jordan Love take the reins and go play somewhere else.

“I think he wants to leave them at the altar with Jordan Love and go win somewhere else,” Scott said.

That may be easier said than done if Rodgers delivers the Packers to a Super Bowl though. And right now he’s well on his way to doing so.

Aaron Rodgers is 10-2 as a starter with 3,219 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and a 67.3-percent completion rate. He leads the NFL in passer rating and has the lowest interception rate in the league.

The Packers currently have the No. 1 overall seed and control their own destiny in the hunt for homefield advantage. They still have a few tough games to play, but 12-5 or 13-4 seem like very achievable records.

It’s extremely rare that a player who wins a Super Bowl leaves that same team to play elsewhere the following season. But Aaron Rodgers is an extremely rare player.

Never say never though.