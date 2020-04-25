ESPN Analyst Suggests Aaron Rodgers Will Leave Green Bay

When the Green Bay Packers drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round, it looked like they had found Aaron Rodgers’ successor for when the two-time MVP retires.

But one ESPN analyst seems to think that Rodgers could be on his way out of Green Bay a little bit sooner than that. Taking to Twitter on Friday, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky teased that Rodgers may be moving on after 2020.

“Sooooooo Where’s @AaronRodgers12 play in 2021?” Orlovsky wrote. Just about all of the comments thus far have been for different teams. Everywhere from division rivals like the Chicago Bears, to Super Bowl contenders like the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots.

Last night the Packers drafted Love with the No. 26 overall pick, trading up to get the Utah State signal-caller. The response from the Packers fanbase has been mixed to say the least.

But Orlovsky might be putting the cart before the horse by even suggesting that Rodgers will leave.

Rodgers may be turning 37 this year, but he’s still playing at an incredibly high level. While it’s regrettable that the Packers didn’t get him the kind of weapons he wanted, they were still only four quarters away from the Super Bowl this past year with what they have.

Are Aaron Rodgers’ days in Green Bay numbered, or is Orlovsky just trolling?