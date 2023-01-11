ESPN Analyst Thinks It's Time For Packers To Move On From Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 01: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on January 01, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers walked off Lambeau Field on Sunday night as if it was the last time he'll ever suit up for the franchise.

Rodgers then told reporters that he would need time to "contemplate" his future in the offseason.

"At some point, the carousel comes to a stop and it's time to get off, and I think you kind of know when that is," Rodgers said, via ESPN. "And that's what needs to be contemplated. Is it time? Also, what's the organization doing? That's part of it, as well. But the competitive fire is always going to be there. I don't think that ever goes away. Sometimes it gets transferred, I think, to other things that might not ever fill that large void. But like I said, I feel good about what I've accomplished in this league and wouldn't have any regrets walking away. But I got to see what it feels like once I get away from this."

During an appearance on Get Up, ESPN analyst Chris Canty offered his thoughts on Rodgers' situation in Green Bay.

Canty believes it's time for Rodgers and the Packers to part ways.

"They're a lot closer to a rebuild than a championship, and I'm sorry, I'm not paying a quarterback $60 million in 2023 if we're not going to be in championship contention," Canty said. "The exits for Aaron Rodgers continue to get earlier and earlier."

Rodgers finished this season with 3,695 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. It was an underwhelming year for the four-time MVP.

The Packers would benefit from Rodgers making a decision on the 2023 season as soon as possible.