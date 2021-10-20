ESPN Analyst Has Brutally Honest Admission On Pat McAfee

Getting information out of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was a constant battle this offseason while rumors about his fractured relationship with the organization ran rampant. Since he’s returned, the 2020 MVP has expressed a desire to move past the events of the summer.

However, Rodgers has made some interesting comments during his few appearances on The Pat McAfee Show recently. Whether he’s talking about his respect for Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin or how this past Sunday didn’t feel like the last time he’d play against the Bears in Soldier Field, the 38-year-old always seems to be grabbing the attention of fans when talking to the former NFL punter.

Although entertaining for most viewers, McAfee’s segments with Rodgers have been a potential concern for ESPN analyst Tim Hasselbeck. He explained why he’s worried about the weekly interviews this week.

“I think the worst thing to happen to the Packers this year has been Pat McAfee,” Hasselbeck said on Get Up Wednesday. “I mean, let’s be honest… back in the offseason when Adam Schefter was like ‘if you could just give Aaron Rodgers a truth serum.’ No, he doesn’t need a truth serum. He needs his scotch and Pat McAfee. Because he’s going to tell you exactly what he’s thinking about everything about his future or how mad he still is at the organization.

“It’s like these little conversations with Pat every week, where you go ‘wait a minute. What’s that supposed to mean’ … It’s just a distraction going forward, it’s amazing really.”

Hasselbeck was laughing through Wednesday’s segment, but there’s certainly some truth in what he’s saying. Rodgers does seem to make headlines wherever he goes or with what he says, so every time he goes on McAfee’s show, there’s a new story that blossoms out of his appearance.

Rodgers has shown that he’s going to do whatever he wants, no matter what unwelcome attention it might bring to the organization. The Packers are 5-1 through the first six weeks, so for right now everything seems to be smooth sailing in Green Bay.

However, if the team starts to take a dip, Rodgers may need to ease back on his interviews with McAfee.