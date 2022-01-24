ESPN Analyst Wants Packers To ‘Cut Ties’ With Aaron Rodgers

The future of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is very much in doubt right now. But for one ESPN analyst, there’s a pretty simple solution to the quandary Green Bay is in.

On Monday’s edition of NFL Live, analyst Marcus Spears declared that it’s time for the Packers to “cut ties” with their former Super Bowl champion. He said that the Packers have allowed themselves to be “held hostage” by Rodgers and it’s time for them to move on.

“Green Bay needs to cut ties,” Spears said, drawing gasps from his co-hosts. “They need to stop being held hostage… I have not seen so much fuss to get so much nothing for a number of years. It’s been a lot of fuss, and a lot of nothing in Green Bay… Cut ties. Move forward.”

It’s an aggressive stance on Spears’ part to be sure. But while Spears’ reasoning may be flawed, there’s merit to the “move on from Rodgers” argument.

.@mspears96 says it's time for the Packers to "cut ties" with Aaron Rodgers 😳 "They need to stop being held hostage. … I have not seen so much fuss to get so much nothing for a number of years." pic.twitter.com/Njbbnhrr71 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 24, 2022

The Green Bay Packers head into their offseason in salary cap hell right now. They’re over $40 million over the cap and don’t even have All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams under contract.

Moving Aaron Rodgers off their books via a trade would help move the Packers into the black. And it’s not like they don’t have another quarterback on the roster either.

Former first-round quarterback Jordan Love has one start in two seasons and the Packers will need to decide on his fifth-year option after the 2022 season. If they don’t give Love extensive playing time in 2022, they’ll be in a rough spot with him.

That isn’t to say the Packers will move on from Rodgers. But his future in Green Bay is a lot murkier now than it was 72 hours ago.