ESPN Analyst: Aaron Rodgers' Super Bowl Window Is 'Closed'

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

ESPN analyst Bart Scott came out firing on this Thursday's edition of "Get Up." The former linebacker unleashed an interesting take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Scott believes Rodgers' Super Bowl window in Green Bay has closed. He explained the reasoning behind that comment, albeit some fans may disagree with him.

"I think it closed as soon as San Francisco decided to bring Jimmy G back," Scott said. "Aaron Rodgers always says he owns the Bears -- Jimmy G owns him. That's a bigger story, right? Everyone else in the NFC has gotten better, and we thought this defense [for the Packers] was going to be elite and be able to win a different way, running the football and tremendous defense."



Scott said the Packers' decision to stand pat at the trade deadline was there way of saying they aren't a piece away from being a Super Bowl contender.

The Packers are 3-5 heading into Week 9. They are three games back of first place in the NFC North.

Rodgers and the Packers still have time to turn things around this season. That being said, they need to start stringing together consecutive wins.

The Packers will face the Lions this Sunday at Ford Field.