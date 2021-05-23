Here’s Who Can Offer ‘Best’ Trade For Aaron Rodgers

The NFL offseason is rolling along, and the Aaron Rodgers trade chatter is not slowing down any time soon.

The Green Bay Packers don’t want to deal their three-time MVP quarterback, but if they can’t reconcile their differences with Rodgers, they might have no choice. In that case, there are a few teams that stand out as potential fits for a trade.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell appeared on SportsCenter this morning and went through a number of possible scenarios involving Rodgers. In Barnwell’s eyes, the Denver Broncos are the team best positioned to make an enticing trade proposal.

According to the ESPN analyst, Denver’s package would center around their rookie first-round cornerback and future first-round selections.

“The best possible offer for a Rodgers deal is in Denver,” Barnwell said, via 247Sports. “The Broncos could send ninth-overall pick Patrick Surtain, restricted free agent Tim Patrick, quarterback Drew Lock and two first rounders. The Packers deal Rodgers and 29th overall pick Eric Stokes. Green Bay would add a potential star cornerback in Surtain, a burgeoning talent at receiver in Patrick and draft capital for years to come. “The Broncos would be able to surround a superstar quarterback in Rodgers with what might be a top-10 roster. Denver has missed the playoffs five-consecutive seasons since winning the Super Bowl in 2016. Rodgers can finally give them someone who can compete with Patrick Mahomes in the AFC West. All they need now is for the Packers to change their minds.”

Currently, Denver has three quarterbacks on its roster: Lock, Teddy Bridgewater and Brett Rypien. New general manager George Paton has stopped short of giving a full-throated endorsement of Lock, who is entering his third year in the NFL.

“I don’t know about Week 1,” Paton said in April, via ProFootballTalk. “We’re really high on Drew. I like seeing Drew here every morning when I come in. He’s working hard. He’s trending in the right direction. As you know, he has a lot of talent. I think he’s becoming a better pro. But we’re still going to look at the quarterback position. I’ve said since I got here, we want to bring in competition, and that’s the goal, and we plan on doing that.”