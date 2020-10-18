ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Bucs vs. Packers

The highlight of the NFL’s Week 6 slate is the late afternoon national television game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers.

We’ve had the pleasure of watching Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers face off, but today will be the first time they’ve done so with Brady on a different team. So far, the Bucs are 3-2 and Brady has mixed in a couple of huge games with some mediocre ones.

As for the Packers, well they are 5-0 and Rodgers is playing at an MVP-level. We would expect both legendary quarterbacks to be on their ‘A’ games this afternoon.

ESPN has released its final prediction for Bucs-Packers. The home team, Tampa Bay, is slightly favored.

The Bucs have a 53.0 percent chance of winning, according to the ESPN FPI. Green Bay, meanwhile, has a 46.6 percent chance of earning a victory.

Green Bay and Tampa Bay will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX. There are only two games in the late afternoon time slot in the NFL today.

Besides Bucs-Packers, the other one is Jets-Dolphins. We think it’s safe to say Brady vs. Rodgers will draw more viewers than Fitzpatrick vs. Flacco.