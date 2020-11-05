ESPN Computer’s Prediction For 49ers vs. Packers Tonight

Of all the Thursday Night Football games put on the schedule before the year, Packers-49ers seemed like the surest bet to give us some fireworks. But injuries are likely to make it a lot less interesting, and probably less competitive.

The Green Bay Packers are 5-2 with star QB Aaron Rodgers making a very strong case for NFL MVP right now. He has 20 touchdowns and only two interceptions, and he’s near the top of every major statistical passing category. The Packers are really geling with second year head coach Matt LaFleur, and they’re clear favorites to win the NFC North.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers are suffering that Super Bowl loser’s hangover pretty hard. Devastating injuries have robbed them of Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa, George Kittle and a number of other players who contributed to their NFC Championship Game win over Green Bay last year.

Instead of Aaron Rodgers vs. Jimmy Garoppolo, we’re getting Rodgers vs. backup Nick Mullens. Not exactly the most compelling matchup for a primetime football game.

ESPN’s computer model has released its prediction for the Packers-49ers game.

ESPN’s computer model believes that San Francisco has the advantage in this game. The computer model gives the 49ers a 59.9-percent chance to win tonight’s game against the Packers.

It’s a surprising advantage for the 49ers given that Green Bay is seven-point road favorites.

But the Packers are dealing with some significant injuries on offense themselves.

Whatever the case may be, we’re in for an interesting game tonight.

The game will be played at 8:15 p.m. EST and will air on FOX and NFL Network.