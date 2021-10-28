ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Cardinals vs. Packers

In one of the biggest Thursday Night Football games in recent memory, the 7-0 Arizona Cardinals will host the 6-1 Green Bay Packers in a game that will determine who the NFC’s best team is.

Arizona’s record says it all. They’re undefeated thanks to a top 10 offense averaging over 32 points a game and the NFL’s No. 1 defense allowing less than 17 points a game. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is the early frontrunner for NFL MVP, contributing 20 touchdowns this season.

But the Green Bay Packers have been pretty dominant too despite their season-opening loss to the Saints. Their defense has been the strength of the team, ranking seventh in the league, while the offense is middle of the pack. Any team with Aaron Rodgers as the starting quarterback has a puncher’s chance though.

ESPN’s computer model has released its prediction for the Packers-Cardinals game.

ESPN’s computer model believes that the Arizona Cardinals have this game on lock. The computer model gives the Cardinals a 67.4-percent chance to beat the Packers tonight.

This will be the first meeting between Rodgers and Murray. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top: The veteran Rodgers, or the up-and-coming Murray.

Whoever wins will also have the psychological edge should they face off again in the playoffs later this year. Given their current trajectory, that’s going to mean a lot.

The game will be played at 8:20 p.m. EST and will air on NFL Network and FOX.