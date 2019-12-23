ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Vikings-Packers Game

The Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers square off in the final Monday Night Football game of 2019. Tonight’s game has major playoff implications as well.

Minnesota is 10-4 and has already secured a spot in the playoffs. But a win over the Packers tonight would keep their division title hopes alive.

The Vikings will be without running backs Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison, but their banged-up receiving corps is finally healthy. Quarterback Kirk Cousins will need to be on point against this Packers team to get the win.

Green Bay heads into U.S. Bank Stadium needing just one win to secure the NFC North title. A win tonight and next week against Detroit will give them a chance to secure a first round bye if a few other results go their way.

ESPN’s computer model has released its prediction for the Vikings-Packers game.

ESPN’s computer model believes that Minnesota has this game on lock. The computer model gives the Vikings a 68.1 percent chance to win tonight’s game.

Now, even if Minnesota wins, they still won’t control their own destiny in the NFC North title race. Still, beating an arch rival this late in the season is a tremendous confidence boost.

The game will be played at 8:15 p.m. EST on ESPN.