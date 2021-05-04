Dianna Russini Uses 1 Word To Describe Packers’ Mindset

The Green Bay Packers are seemingly at a crossroads with star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who reportedly has no desire to return to the team.

Trade rumors are rampant, with potential favorites emerging. On Get Up! this morning, ESPN insider Dianna Russini shared her take on what those within the Green Bay organization feel at this point.

In short, they’re feeling pretty lousy about the possibility of reconciling things with their three-time MVP quarterback.

“The sentiment there and the feeling I get at this point is deflated,” Russini said. “They are absolutely deflated at this point. We know they’ve been trying to fix this, they’ve been trying to mend it, but they know this is up to a very strong, stubborn QB named Aaron Rodgers who is going to do what Aaron Rodgers wants to do.”

As of now, Packers leadership is at least publicly committed to keeping Rodgers. However, that stance could very well change, and the timeline to look for a potential trade appears to be after June 1.

“They might trade him then, and the reason — because that’s when the salary cap hit will be less for them if they move on,” ESPN’s Rob Demovsky said this morning. “Right now, if they traded him — and there’s no point in trading him now, because they could’ve done it before the draft and gotten immediate help — they would’ve saved only $5 million on their salary cap. If they do it after June 1, they pick up $25 million on their cap right away.”

Until then, expect the Rodgers story line to dominate any NFL discourse in the media.