The NFC demonstrated on Wild Card Weekend that home-field doesn’t necessarily mean you have the advantage. Two road teams head into the NFC Divisional Playoffs looking to repeat as road warriors over a pair of the NFL’s elite.

On Saturday, the No. 1 seeded San Francisco 49ers will host the No. 6 Minnesota Vikings, who just beat the New Orleans Saints in the Superdome. San Francisco boasts a top five offense and a top 10 defense, while Minnesota has a top 10 offense and a top five defense.

On Sunday, the No. 2 Green Bay Packers will host the No. 5 Seattle Seahawks in another edition of a very underrated rivalry. The two sides have played each other on a regular basis and several times in the playoffs. But the Seahawks have not beaten the Packers in Green Bay since 1999.

ESPN’s computer model has released its prediction for the San Francisco-Minnesota matchup.

ESPN’s computer model believes that San Francisco will win the game. The computer model gives the 49ers an 66.1-percent chance to win this Saturday’s game.

As for Green Bay-Seattle, ESPN’s computer model has also analyzed that game.

The computer model believes that Green Bay has the edge. The computer model gives the Packers a 66.3-percent chance to win Sunday’s game.

Those two outcomes would result in the 49ers hosting the Packers in a more fair-weather NFC Championship Game.

San Francisco-Minnesota will be played on Saturday at 4:35 p.m. EST and will air on NBC.

Green Bay-Seattle will be played on Sunday at 6:40 p.m. EST and will also air on FOX.