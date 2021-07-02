The Spun

ESPN Insider Has Telling Comment On “Trade Market” For QB Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers v New Orleans SaintsNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks to pass against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 27, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Today is the deadline for NFL players to opt out of the 2021 season with limited salary penalties. But while Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is not expected to opt out, one NFL insider revealed that a trade isn’t exactly imminent.

Appearing on ESPN’s Get Up, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said that Rodgers is likely to sit out for now. But as far as a trade goes, he reported that there is “no trade market” for Rodgers.

“I checked in with people around the league this morning,” Fowler said. “The feeling is that Aaron Rodgers probably won’t opt out, but he got that $6.8 million roster bonus in March, so even if that’s paid out in installments, he still has it. Maybe that’s enough for him to say I’m going to limit the Packers’ options and sit out and make that clear.

“Now, I talked to a source who said, ‘look, he’s the most competitive person in the world, opting out and killing his season right now on July 2 would be difficult for him to do.’ Greeny, I’ve also checked in with multiple teams around the league who are monitoring the Aaron Rodgers trade situation. They said there is no trade market for Rodgers right now,” he added.

Aaron Rodgers has expressed discontentment with the Packers organization this offseason. But the Packers have maintained that they are not trading him.

Given their history, the Packers seem more likely to keep their word and wait Rodgers out than trade him.

Training camp opens in a few weeks and there’s few signs that Rodgers will show up.

We’ll have to wait and see which side blinks first because Rodgers will be a Packer for the foreseeable future.


