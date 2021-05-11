ESPN Insider Names The Best Fit For QB Aaron Rodgers

Ever since the first reports emerged of Aaron Rodgers wanting out of Green Bay, the Denver Broncos have been mentioned as a potential landing spot.

On Monday, NFL Network’s James Palmer reported that he’s been told it is “a real possibility” that Denver winds up swinging a deal for the three-time MVP. Then, on Get Up! this morning, ESPN insider Jeff Darlington made the case for why the Broncos are the best fit for Rodgers.

Darlington likened the situation to the one in Tampa Bay before they signed Tom Brady last offseason.

“The Denver Broncos are what the Tampa Bay Bucs were to Tom Brady,” Darlington said, via NESN. “They have this roster there that maybe we don’t talk about as a Super Bowl contender without Aaron Rodgers, but the second he signs, all of sudden things start to come together. To me, it makes the most sense. It’s the most logical landing spot and, quite honestly, also the most realistic landing spot.”

Of course, even if Denver makes the most sense as a trade destination, the jury is out if it is actually a better football situation than Green Bay. Packers writer Peter Bukowski raised this issue on Tuesday.

Like I understand the Rodgers part of this isn’t all about weapons. It may not even be a little about it. But there are fans and media people suggesting the Broncos are a better football situation and I just can’t possibly understand how people think that’s true. — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) May 11, 2021

As it stands, the Packers have reportedly made a “significant” long-term contract offer to Rodgers, as the team tries to mend the relationship with its superstar quarterback.