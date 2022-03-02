ESPN Predicts Where Aaron Rodgers Will Play Next Season

Until the Packers officially receive a decision from Aaron Rodgers, the NFL world will discuss the MVP’s future in the league.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Field Yates predicted who’ll be the starting quarterback for each team next season. Though it might not be a flashy pick, Yates believes Rodgers will remain on the Packers.

Rodgers has been linked to the Broncos over the past few weeks, but the Packers provide him the best chance to win another Super Bowl title. For that reason alone, he should strongly consider returning to Green Bay.

Packers ➡️ Aaron Rodgers

Steelers ➡️ Jimmy G.

Bills ➡️ Josh Allen

Broncos ➡️ Malik Willis Breaking out the 🔮 to try and guess each team’s starting QB in 2022.https://t.co/ZDlVZ9bueI — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 2, 2022

Earlier this week, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport had an update on Rodgers’ future with the Packers. He said the team is working with Rodgers’ camp to negotiate a new deal.

“Nothing is done, but the two sides are at least going back and forth, having discussions, waiting for Rodgers to make his decision,” Rapoport said. “Of course, the Packers want to do nothing to get in the way of that, but they hope and believe he’ll want to come back.”

If the Packers want to keep Rodgers for at least one more season, they’ll most likely have to pay a steep price. ESPN’s Dianna Russini recently reported that Rodgers wants $50 million per year moving forward.

Do you think Rodgers will stay in Green Bay for at least one more season?